Teleconference on knowledge and experience sharing between military medical experts People’s Liberation Army and Pakistan Armed Forces on COVID-19 was arranged on Wednesday in Rawalpindi and Beijeing, ARY News reported.

This was the first such teleconference on the global pandemic between the two countries and more of such initiatives will be undertaken in the future.

Wuhan ended its months-long lockdown as COVID-19 is now controlled. Pakistani students in Wuhan threw a party in their dorms for the first time since Covid-19 hit Wuhan, China.

To stem infections from outside its borders, China has slashed the number of international flights and denied entry to virtually all foreigners.

The government has recently tightened screening of travellers arriving overland.

China also maintains strict health screening protocols domestically, concerned about any resurgence in domestic transmissions, especially among virus carriers who exhibit no symptoms.

