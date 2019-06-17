People’s Party forms committee to stop budget approval in NA: sources

KARACHI: Opposition’s Pakistan People’s Party has formed a committee to prevent approval of budget in the National Assembly, ARY News reported on Monday.

According to party sources, the committee has decided to contact all political parties in the parliament including Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM), two members of the PTI led ruling coalition.

The committee will hold talks with members of different political parties in the National Assembly, sources said.

According to sources, recently held meeting between Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was also part of the same agenda.

The parliamentary opposition will use all sources at hand to defeat Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in passage of the budget for FY 2019-20, which is presently under debate in the lower house, sources said.

It is pertinent to mention here that, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto while talking to media at the residence of party leader Aitzaz Ahsan in Lahore, said, “We will not allow approval of the anti-people budget.”

He said that the PPP will contact with opposition parties as well as the government allies (to halt the budget).

PPP chairman also termed his meeting with Maryam Nawaz ‘a positive development’ in democratic struggle. He also expressed hope that the PML-N will not betray the People’s Party again.

