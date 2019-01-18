KARACHI: A high level meeting of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has been summoned on Friday at Bilawal House to mull over the country’s political situation, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sources relayed that the meeting will be chaired by Chairman PPP, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari.

The meeting is expected to discuss changing the senate chairman. It will be attended by the senior leadership of the party.

“Matters related to the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report pertaining to fake bank accounts case will also come under discussion,” party sources said.

The party’s leadership is expected to take important decisions related to an alliance of the opposition parties.

Former president Zardari recently met Leader of Opposition Shehbaz Sharif at the Parliament House and had announced that the opposition parties have joined hands to take a joint stance against the incumbent government.

On Oct 17, the federal cabinet had decided to remove the names of Bilawal and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah from the exit control list (ECL) in light of the Supreme Court judgement..

