Performing under pressure hallmark of PM Imran Khan: Shibli Faraz

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that performance in difficult situations is the hallmark of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said the reservations and allegations of the Opposition regarding the coronavirus situation proved wrong.

Shibli Faraz said statistics of coronavirus cases and recoveries vindicate the successful vision of the prime minister.

Read more: Six more succumb to COVID-19 in Pakistan: NCOC

At least six more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the tally to 6,457, whereas, the new infections were reported up to 694.

