ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has said that performance in difficult situations is the hallmark of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, he said the reservations and allegations of the Opposition regarding the coronavirus situation proved wrong.

عمران خان کے کامیاب وژن کی گواہی اعدادوشمار دے رہے ہیں۔پنجاب میں کرونا کیسز کی تعداد 98864 جبکہ سندھ میں 135246ہے۔ پنجاب میں 2229 جبکہ سندھ میں 2477 اموات ہوئی ہیں۔خیبر پختونخوا میں37525کیسز اور 1258 اموات ہوئیں۔اسلام آباد میں کیسز 16324اور 181 اموات ہوئیں۔ — Senator Shibli Faraz (@shiblifaraz) September 27, 2020

Shibli Faraz said statistics of coronavirus cases and recoveries vindicate the successful vision of the prime minister.

At least six more patients have died of coronavirus during the last 24 hours in Pakistan, taking the tally to 6,457, whereas, the new infections were reported up to 694.

