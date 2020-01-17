Periodic earthquake aftershocks keeping residents of Gilgit on edge

GILGIT: Periodic earthquake aftershocks are being felt since December 30 in the region keeping the residents in constant fear and anxiety, ARY News reported on Friday.

A powerful 4.7 magnitude earthquake struck Pakistan’s Skardu and Gilgit-Baltistan on the morning of December 30.

Tremors were felt across the northern region with a depth of 15 kilometres and had an epicentre 58km east of Chilas, according to the centre.

The earthquake had triggered landslides in the region at various points which blocked strategic Karakoram Highway and other roads. The highway had remained blocked near Murtazaabad, Nilt Nagar and Sost after landslides hit it, the police department of the region had said.

Gilgit-Skardu road was also blocked near Kachura, Astak and Shingus-Bulachi after heavy landslides, due to earthquake.

Tremors were also felt in Swat, Upper Dir, Muzaffarabad, Neelum Valley, and other areas.

