Perpetrators of PIC will be punished in accordance to law: Raja Basharat

LAHORE: Provincial Minister for Law, Raja Basharat on Thursday apprised the provincial assembly over the recent unfortunate incident that occurred at Pakistan Institute of Cardiology (PIC), ARY News reported.

Law Minister Punjab said that the Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar has formulated two separate committees to probe the matter.

Read More: PIC attack case: ATC grants bail to 25 lawyers

Raja Basharat said that the committees consist of four members each who have made an advisory list for the government to act upon in the context of the incident.

The minister also said that the reason for the local police’s ineptitude on the day was also being probed and the officers who displayed criminal negligence on the day have been identified.

Read More: PM’s nephew Hassan Niazi gets bail in PIC attack case

Basharat also revealed that a report on the matter has been submitted but can’t be disclosed as that would make the matter sub-judice.

Raja Basharat concluded that all those parties to the incident, who have been identified as assailants will be met with swift and just punishments, the administration of the area will also suffer the consequences for not being able to handle the incident and further exacerbating it.

Comments

comments