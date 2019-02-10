Elahi assures CM Buzdar of full cooperation

MADINA: Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar met with PML-Q leader and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi in Madina on Sunday, reported ARY News.

Punjab Minister for Mines and Minerals Ammar Yasir was also present during the meeting.

The chief minister and the PML-Q leader discussed different issues, including reported differences within the ruling coalition.

Speaking on the occasion, Elahi assured CM Buzdar of complete cooperation and said the PML-Q too desired to see him as Punjab’s chief executive.

He denied that members of the ruling coalition were in contact with the opposition Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N). “There is no truth in the statement about two dozen MPAs in contact with the PML-N,” he said, adding that if such situation arise, a large group of PML-N members would be with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) instead.

Earlier today, PML-Q Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain said his party will not become a part of conspiracy against the incumbent Punjab chief minister.

