Pervaiz Elahi felicitates newly elected body of LHC Bar Association 

LAHORE:A delegation of newly elected body of Lahore High Court Bar Association led by its President Tahir Nasrullah Warraich called on Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Monday, ARY News reported.

Felicitating the newly elected body of the LHC Bar Association, Pervaiz Elahi said that Pakistan Muslim League – Quaid (PML-Q) always stood shoulder to shoulder with the lawyers for provision of affordable, swift and easy justice to the masses.

On the occasion, the speaker said that the government will make all-out efforts to resolve the issues of the lawyer community. He hoped that they newly elected body of the LHC Bar Association will play an active role for resolving the issues of the lawyers.

The speaker said that the community had always played vital role in upholding the rule of law in the country.

Last year on September 15, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan had said that dispensation of speedy and inexpensive justice was the basic ideology of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the mission of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a series of tweets, Dr Firdous had said that the Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill set the legal condition of disposing of civil cases in civil courts to apex court to two years.

