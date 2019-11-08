ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi called on Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday, sources told ARY News.

Sources said that Pervaiz Elahi met the premier Imran Khan who called on him at PM House. The PML-Q top leader, who is acting as a mediator between the federal government and opposition parties, apprised the details of his meetings with the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Elahi had held several meetings with the Maulana Fazlur Rehman to end deadlock between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government and the oppositon party leading a protest in Islamabad, Azadi March.

On Thursday, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had met Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman in another attempt to mediate between the government and the Azadi marchers.

The meeting was held at the residence of the Maulana Fazlur Rehman where JUI-F’s Senator Talha Mehmood and PML-Q’s Ammar Yasir were also present.

Upon his arrival at the Fazl’s residence, Elahi interacted with media and said that the mediation process will be continued until the issues were not resolved.

The PML-Q leader said that he will apprise the JUI-F chief regarding Prime Minister Imran Khan’s suggestions during his meeting with the government’s dialogue committee.

On the other hand, sources said that the federal government rejected the demand of the opposition parties for re-election and the resignation of the premier.

After meeting the JUI-F chief, Pervaiz Elahi told media that they are hopeful for a breakthrough as ‘things are going towards betterment’. He said, “I have given him suggestions and we are hopeful for a solution. We will give good news soon.”

A journalist questioned Elahi whether the Maulana Fazlur Rehman has stepped back from his demand for the PM’s resignation. To this, Elahi replied that ‘he will give good news soon.’

Answering to another question regarding judicial commission, Elahi said the things will be done in the same pattern that would be agreed by Maulana Fazl.

It is pertinent to mention here that PM Imran Khan-led government had agreed to form a judicial commission on allegations of rigging by opposition parties in the general elections 2018.

According to sources, Prime Minister Imran Khan has offered to hold an investigation into alleged election rigging.

The proposal was presented to the JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman through Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi. The federal government has invited the opposition to prepare terms of reference (TORs) with National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser.

