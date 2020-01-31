ISLAMABAD: One of the key allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led governments, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Friday raised objections over the formation of new committees aimed at maintaining a liaison with coalition partners, ARY NEWS reported.

During a meeting today, the Speaker Punjab Assembly and top PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi expressed his reservations over the formation of new committees and said that the allies should not be treated as a second wife.

“The committees formed earlier were working positively and we were working towards improving our ties,” he said.

He said that the allies should not be treated with suspicion as any loss to the PTI led government would have a similar impact on the coalition partners.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday formed committees to improve coordination with the coalition partners and appointed Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar to lead talks with Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

He would be assisted by Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar and Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood.

On January 02, Citing the political scenario of the country, the federal government has decided to expedite trust-building measure with its coalition partners and tasked Jahangir Tareen to initiate contacts with the leadership.

Sources said Prime Minister Imran Khan has given a special task to PTI central leader Jahangir Tareen as a delegation led by him will continue contacts with the leadership of the coalition political parties.

