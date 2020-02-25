Pervaiz Elahi slams PTI’s MPA during assembly proceedings

LAHORE: Speaker Punjab Assembly, Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi on Tuesday admonished Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf’s (PTI) Talat Naqvi for creating nuisance during assembly proceedings, ARY News reported.

According to details, the PTI’s member provincial assembly (MPA) was continuously interrupting proceedings and was admonished by the speaker Pervaiz Elahi after prior warnings.

Read More: PM assured of PML-Q’s support for Punjab govt: Moonis Elahi

Naqvi was told that he would be dismissed from the assembly session if he kept up with his shenanigans.

The speaker said that everyone must wait their turn to speak and should patiently wait for their respective turns to arrive.

Talat Naqvi tried to retort after which the speaker lamented that would he now dictate how the proceedings of the assembly are to be run.

One of the key allies of the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) led governments, Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on January 31 raised objections over the formation of new committees aimed at maintaining a liaison with coalition partners.

Read More: Pervaiz Elahi expresses confidence over former committees dealing PTI allies

During a meeting today, the Speaker Punjab Assembly and top PML-Q leader Pervaiz Elahi expressed his reservations over the formation of new committees and said that the allies should not be treated as a second wife.

“The committees formed earlier were working positively and we were working towards improving our ties,” he said.

Comments

comments