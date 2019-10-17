Pervaiz Khattak led committee moves ahead to reach out opposition

ISLAMABAD: The government’s committee has started contacts with the opposition parties over the ‘Azadi March’ announced by Maulana Fazlur Rehman, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan has formed a committee led by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak to hold talks with Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman and other opposition leaders on the ‘Azadi march’.

The Committee headed by Pervez Khattak also comprises of other senior party leaders.

Pervaiz Khattak has said that the committee has initiated talks with the opposition and will speed up its efforts for contacts with the opposition from tomorrow.

He said the government committee will reach out to all opposition parties, who have announced to participate in the protest, and hear their legitimate grievances but the government would not allow any lawlessness or anarchy.

Khattak hoped some ‘positive results’ soon, in the initiative taken by the government.

“We will seek a solution (of the matter) by holding talks with Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

Prime Minister Imran Khan in PTI’s Core Committee meeting on Wednesday decided to form a committee to reach out the opposition.

“Don’t get serious over Fazlur Rehman’s ‘Azadi march’” Prime Minister Imran Khan told the party leaders.

“The government will hear legitimate grievances of the opposition,” he reportedly said in the meeting.

“We don’t want to spend time on discussion over the protest. The country is presently fascing several threats,” prime minister said in the party session.

“We are fighting the case of Kashmir at international fora. The government is facing economy, Kashmir and other formidable challenges,” Prime Minister Imran Khan said in the meeting.

