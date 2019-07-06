Three acquitted in Dr Pervaiz Mehmood murder case

KARACHI: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Saturday acquitted three accused belonging to Muttahida Qaumi Movement London (MQM-L) in Dr Pervaiz Mehmood’s assassination case, ARY News reported.

The verdict was announced by a special court established inside ATC Complex at Karachi Central Jail while hearing the murder case of Jamaat-e-Islami’s (JI) leader Dr Pervaiz Mehmood.

The acquittal of the three accused including Masood alias Kala, Asif alias Alto and Babar alias Mota was made over lack of evidence.

Moreover, the offending persons in the murder case include Imran Niazi, Tahir Qadiani, Zubair alias Pappa, Abdur Rehman, former MQM sector in-charge Faisal, joint sector in-charge Rehan, Faizan Ilyas, Sumair alias Nai and Shakeel alias Mota.

Read: ATC records statement of two witnesses in Pervez Mehmood murder case

Police officials claimed that the arrested persons have confessed their involvement in target killing of the JI former town nazim.

Dr Pervez Mehmood, a leader of Jamaat-i-Islami and former Liaquatabad Town Nazim, was gunned down along with an associate in North Nazimabad area on September 18, 2012.

Police said the incident took place near KDA Chowrangi when assailants riding a motorcycle fired multiple gunshots at Dr Pervaiz Mehmood’s car.

His associate, identified as Saleemullah, died on the spot while Dr Mehmood succumbed to his injuries during treatment in Abbasi Shaheed Hospital.

