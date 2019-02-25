ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak has urged India to come up with evidence on the Pulwama attack, rather than raising belligerent statements against Pakistan, ARY News reported on Monday.

Speaking to news men in the parliament house, the minister said India was fond of warmongering and issuance of threats.

“Pakistan is ready to give a befitting response to Indian threats,” vowed Khattak.

While repeating prime minister’s invitation for talks, he urged the BJP government to share evidence with Pakistan and restrain from raising baseless allegations over Islamabad.

Moving further, the defence minister said BJP was deliberately escalating situation with Pakistan to gain benefit in the upcoming polls in India.

Read more: Pakistan offers cooperation to India over probe into ‘Pulwama attack’

He pinned hope that situation between both the atomic neighbour countries will improve soon.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also sought actionable evidence from India so that the ‘Pulwama attack’ issue could be pursued.

Responding to Indian prime minister Narendra Modi’s statement, PM Imran had assured India of swift action, if India shared concrete evidences with Pakistan.

He said that Narendra Modi was escalating tension between the two nuclear powers to win upcoming elections and added that Modi would have to give another chance to peace in the region.

