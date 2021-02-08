Fed govt announces success in negotiations with protesting employees

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak on Monday announced that they had held successful negotiations with the protesting federal government employees of the BPS-1 to BPS-16, ARY NEWS reported.

“We held negotiations with the federal government employees posted in grade 1 to 16,” he said adding that the talks with them is in the final phase.

He said that the federal government employees had demanded an increase in salaries of the provincial employees besides seeking appraisal for them.

“We do not have the authority to give a raise to the provincial employees,” Pervez Khattak said and added that they would however ask the provincial chief ministers to listen to the grievances of their government employees.

Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed also said that an announcement regarding protesting federal government employees would be made by tomorrow.

He, however, said that they could not resolve the issues of protesting provincial government employees owing to lack of authority on it after the 18th amendment.

Sheikh Rasheed further refused to comment on the matter relating to lawyers barging into the IHC building in Islamabad today.

Read More: KP employees cancel Islamabad protest after successful negotiations with govt

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government employees have been protesting for a raise in their salaries and planned to stage a protest demo for it on February 10. The opposition alliance-PDM- had also announced to extend support to the protesting employees.

In January this year, the representatives of the provincial government employees’ union cancelled Islamabad protest after successful negotiations with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

Comments

comments