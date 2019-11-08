Pervez Khattak asks opposition to exercise restraint

ISLAMABAD: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Friday asked opposition members to exercise restraint and build courage to listen to speeches of government members, ARY News reported.

Speaking at the floor of the National Assembly, Pervez Khattak said that the Constitution of Pakistan allows the government to promulgate ordinances.

He said we listen to opposition members whole day, but they are not ready to listen to arguments from the treasury benches.”I want to unmask your agenda before the nation”, the minister continued.

Criticising opposition, Pervez Khattak said, today, the opposition is talking about respecting the democracy. “What opposition did with the democracy while being in the power”, he questioned.

Earlier, a war of words between the treasury and the opposition benches continued in the National Assembly, especially, when Pervez Khattak took the floor to start his speech.

Earlier on Thursday, the National Assembly on had passed 11 bills presented by the government despite the opposition’s protest.

Session of National Assembly was held at Parliament House in Islamabad with Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri in the chair.

The bills which were passed by NA include, “The Medical Tribunal Bill, 2019”, “The Pakistan Medical Commission Bill, 2019”, “The Code of Civil Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2019” and “The Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority Bill, 2019,” Radio Pakistan reported.

The following bills pertaining to various ordinances were also passed by the House. They are: “Letter of Administration and Succession Certificates Ordinance, Bill 2019”, “Enforcement of Women’s Property Rights Ordinance, Bill 2019”, “Benami Transactions (Prohibition) (Amendment) Ordinance, Bill 2019″, ” Superior Courts (Court Dress and Mode of Address) Ordinance, Bill 2019″, “National Accountability (Amendment) Ordinance, Bill 2019” , “Legal Aid and Justice Authority Ordinance, Bill 2019” and “Whistle-Blowers Protection and Vigilance Commission Ordinance Bill 2019.”

