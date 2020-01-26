Pervez Khattak refutes reports of grouping in KP govt

NOWSHERA: Defence Minister Pervez Khattak on Sunday refuted reports of grouping in the provincial cabinet, saying the three Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) ministers were fired over the disciplinary violation, ARY News reported.

“There’s no grouping in the province and all the ministers are united,” Khattak told reporters in Nowshera.

The defence minister said that issued of Balochistan government would be resolved by tomorrow (Monday), adding that the negotiations with all coalition partners had been successful and implementation on the agreement would be made soon.

The charge-sheet against the former provincial ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) including Muhammad Atif Khan and Shahram Khan Tarakai has come forth which showed their failures in their respective ministries, citing sources.

Sources said Muhammad Atif Khan, who was performing duties as KP Minister for Tourism, Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs, exhibited poor performance in the tourism department despite major steps taken by the federal government. It emerged that the former minister failed to promote tourism despite receiving orders from the higher authorities after spotting specific places.

Moreover, he was also unsuccessful to create a tourist-friendly environment in the province besides failing to provide basic facilities to the visitors.

The charge-sheet has also highlighted the disappointing performance of Shahram Khan Tarakai as KP Minister for Local Government as he has failed to bring new LG laws.

Sources said the lack of progress of the two ministers became a reason for the government to face serious criticism and embarrassment despite issuance of warnings many times by the KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

The consistent failures resulted in the termination of the two ministers by the chief ministers, said sources, adding that the vacant positions will be filled soon after the appointment of new ministers.

