Supreme Court to hear Musharraf’s appeal with Registrar Office objections

ISLAMABAD: Justice Umar Ata Bandial during in-chamber hearing of former president Pervez Musharraf has ordered to fix it for the court hearing along with objections of the Registrar Office, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Pervez Musharraf had filed an appeal against objections of the Supreme Court’s Registrar Office over his challenge to the death sentence awarded by a special court.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial during in-chamber hearing of the plea ruled that a three-member bench of the apex court will take decisions over the registrar office’s objections.

It is to be mentioned here that the apex court’s Registrar Office had returned the appeal of Pervez Musharraf with objections stating that the appeal was not maintainable in terms of the Supreme Court Rules 1980 and the law laid down by the apex court in its various judgments.

The registrar office said in his objections that the former president could not appeal until he surrender to the law.

The Supreme Court had earlier fixed the hearing on Monday (yesterday) for chamber hearing but later deferring the hearing for Tuesday (today) due to engagements of Justice Bandial.

Musharraf, had challenged the Registrar Office order contended that his current medical situation could be ascertained from the medical and video evidence, which confirmed his frail condition resulting from illness and lifesaving treatment.

The appeal said that the appellant is a law abiding citizen and has the highest respect to the law and courts.

