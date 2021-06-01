26 inbound passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: Twenty-six inbound passengers have tested positive for COVID-19 at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

The airport officials told the media that the detection was made by sniffer dogs deployed at the Peshawar airport to check COVID-infected passengers.

Twenty-six inbound passengers have been diagnosed COVID-19 at the airport who arrived in Pakistan through six flights. The COVID-positive passengers have been handed over to the district administration.

Later, the airport authorities disinfected different areas of the airport.

Earlier on May 29, sniffer dogs deployed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport to pick out Covid-19-infected people had detected another 14 patients carrying coronavirus from a private airline.

Read: Seven inbound passengers test positive for coronavirus at Karachi airport

166 passengers had landed at Peshawar’s Bacha Khan International Airport on a private airline’s flight today, and their samples for COVID-19 were taken.

Fortunately, the dogs at the airport had detected the deadly virus in 14 of the flyers’ samples.

When the flyers’ samples were tested for Covid-19, all of them was found to be carrying the deadly virus, according to airport administration.

Sniffer dogs have also been deployed at the New Islamabad International Airport to identify COVID-19 patients entering Pakistan from abroad.

The Pakistan Army had provided specially trained dogs to airport authorities after approval of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

Comments

comments