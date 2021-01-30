KARACHI: As many as six passengers from Bacha Khan International Airport Peshawar were taken into custody for trying to travel while presenting fake COVID-19 test reports, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, a vigilance team of the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) and KP health department took action against six passengers after they were trying to travel abroad using fake reports of COVID-19 test.

The passengers were traveling from separate flights of the PIA and a private airline to Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Al Ain.

The passengers produced test reports to the authorities at the airport and on getting suspicious regarding their authenticity, the reports were checked and turned out to be fake.

The airlines did not issue boarding cards to the passengers and they were arrested over the forgery. They were later released after paying a fine but were not allowed to take the flight.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has issued strict SOPs for entering the nation-wide airports aimed at halting the spread of COVID-19.

According to details, after the implementation of the strict COVID-19 SOPs, many passengers were denied entry into the airports over violations.

Read More: Passenger with fake Covid-19 report caught at Peshawar airport

“No one either the passengers or airport staffers will be allowed to enter the airports’ premises without a facemask,” the sources said adding that the airport managers are personally supervising the implementation.

They further said that all airlines have also been directed to comply with the SOPs and ensure that their staffers wear a facemask and warned that strict action would be taken over violations.

Comments

comments