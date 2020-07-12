Action sought to stop projection of laser lights on aircraft at Peshawar airport

PESHAWAR: The administration of Bacha Khan International Airport has registered a complaint with concerned authorities to take strict action against the responsible persons involved in projecting laser lights on aircraft, ARY News reported on Sunday.

The airport manager of Bacha Khan International Airport said that various incidents were reported regarding the projection of laser lights towards incoming and departing aircraft. The manager said that at least seven incidents were reported from January to June this year which frightened the cockpit crew, especially of the foreign carrier.

The airport administration raised concerns over the rising number of incidents with the flight safety point of view.

The administration wrote a letter to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) home secretary and police authorities to take action against the incidents.

It read that the Pakistan Civil Aviation Authority (PCAA) rules 1994 prohibit illumination of any such light which can be mistaken for an aeronautical ground. It added that the pilots of many airlines raised complaints about the disturbance caused by subject technologies which affected the flight operations and distracted the manoeuvrability of pilots.

The administration once again complained that the orders given by the KP chief security for the removal of laser beam installed by different restaurants on Ring Road Peshawar, Kohat and Lachi have not yet observed.

It was requested by the concerned authorities to take remedial actions along with preventive and precautionary measures to avoid such occurrences in order to ensure the protection of aircraft.

