Grenade explosion leaves 10 injured in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: At least 10 people were injured in a blast near Karkhano police check post in Peshawar on Tuesday night, ARY News reported.

The law enforcement agencies (LEAs) and Bomb disposal unit have reached the site and cordoned off the blast area. According to Rescue 1122, the injured have been shifted to Hayat Abad Medical Complex.

At least five women and four men have been wounded in the blast, while two women are in a critical condition, said police.

According to bomb disposal squad, the attack was caused by a hand grenade.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan has condemned the blast and prayed for the early recovery of the injured. He has also sought a report from authorities.

Earlier, on January 10, at least 15 people were martyred including Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ammanullah and scores injured after a blast occurred at a mosque located in Quetta’s Satellite Town area.

According to police, the blast occurred during Magrib prayers inside a mosque, leaving 15 people martyred including DSP Amanullah and a mosque imam.

