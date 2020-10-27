Peshawar blast proves Govt failure in law and order: Ahsan Iqbal

KARACHI: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Ahsan Iqbal on Tuesday said that the blast in Peshawar has proved that the government has failed to maintain law and order, ARY News reported.

PML-N Secretary General Ahsan Iqbal, who was talking to media after his arrival in Karachi, said that “Terrorism raising its ugly head again.”

“The government diverting Pakistan from the path of constitution to the path of oppression,” PML-N leader was opined.

“Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will send the government to home and will bring a true representative government,” Ahsan Iqbal further said.

Iqbal said political and democratic forces have been united under the constitution of Pakistan, PML-N leader said.

“We are talking for strengthening the system and running the country according to the constitution and the law,” he said.

“Pakistan needs national dialogue and the Senate should come forward to lead the national dialogue,” he added.

