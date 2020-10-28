PESHAWAR: In order to curb the spread of novel coronavirus amid the second wave of the global pandemic, Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) service has conditioned commute with wearing mask, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The administration of BRT Peshawar has mandated its commuters to wear masks if they seek to use the service for traveling.

People not wearing masks inside the buses and on the stations will not be allowed to travel, the spokesperson for TransPeshawar told media.

He said those violating the instructions will be dealt with legally as there have been vigilance teams put in place to oversee commuters. If any of the commuters is found not wearing masks, the TransPeshawar vigilance teams will stand them out and deal with them as per the law, he said.

It may be noted that earlier today the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) decided to impose new Covid-19 restrictions across the country due to a fresh spike in novel coronavirus cases.

As per details, the NCOC ordered all shopping malls, restaurants, shops and marriage halls to shut by 10 pm from tomorrow (Thursday). The forum also ordered to shut parks and recreational spots by 6 pm from Thursday.

The NCOC has made it mandatory to wear face masks and ordered the provincial government for taking strict measures in view of the rising cases of coronavirus pandemic.

