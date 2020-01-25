Peshawar BRT probe: PHC orders FIA to submit its report within week

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) has directed Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to submit its investigation report into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar, within a week, ARY News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

In a letter penned from Registrar Office, Peshawar High Court, the FIA has been asked to submit its finding as it was given 45 days to complete its probe into the scandal.

“The court tasked you [FIA] to complete probe within 45 days, the deadline has ended”, the letter reads.

Earlier this week, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had decided to seek more time from Peshawar High Court (PHC) for completing probe into BRT Peshawar.

On November, 14, the PHC had handed down the judgment on BRT Peshawar and directed the FIA to probe the Project and submit the report within 45 days.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, in the month of October, had announced new date for the completion of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

The provincial government admitted its mistake for making another delay in the functionalisation of BRT project. The project would now be completed by the end of 2019, said KP’s Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai.

