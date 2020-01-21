‘Peshawar BRT to be completed by June 2020’

PESHAWAR: Minister for information Shaukat Yousafzai on Tuesday said that Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar project will be completed by the end of June this year, ARY News reported.

Talking to media in Peshawar, the provincial information minister said the total cost of BRT Peshawar project thus far is Rs33 billion. He said that Lahore metro bus project was completed in Rs40 billion.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government, in the month of October, had announced new date for the completion of Peshawar’s Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project.

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan had directed on May 12 to work day and night for completion of the Peshawar BRT project.

Read more: All BRT Peshawar project contractors paid dues: spokesperson

Meanwhile, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had decided on Tuesday to seek more time from Peshawar High Court (PHC) for completing probe into Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Peshawar.

As per details, the inquiry of the FIA remains incomplete in the 45 days deadline set by the PHC, which is expiring today.

In the so far investigation, the FIA has recorded statements of officials of the Peshawar Development Authority (PDA), Local Bodies and others. However, some of the departments refrain from offering technical support in the probe, sources said.

