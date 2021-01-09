Four Peshawar cops arrested for opening fire on vehicle, killing Levies personnel  

PESHAWAR: In yet another case of police opening indiscriminate fire on a vehicle, four cops have been arrested in Peshawar for killing a Levies personnel during the incident in the provincial capital of the KP province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the incident occurred on January 03 when they opened fire on a vehicle in Badh Bir area of Peshawar for neglecting the police signal.

The cops opened fire on the vehicle, seriously wounding Levies personnel, identified as Riaz. He was taken to a hospital for treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries.

It is pertinent to mention here that incidents of police opening fire on vehicles have occurred frequently in the country, raising questions over the training of the personnel to deal with such situations.

In a similar case in the federal capital on January 02, five Counter-Terrorism Force (CTF) officials were arrested for opening fire on a vehicle, leaving a youth dead in Islamabad.

The firing incident was reported in Islamabad’s G-10 where the security officials shot multiple fires on a ‘suspicious’ vehicle after allegedly trying to stop the driver many times.

Police told media that the officials followed a suspicious ‘vehicle with tinted glasses and tried to stop it many times’.

Read More: IO in Islamabad youth killing case replaced after family protests at D-Chowk

They claimed that the department received a complaint on Friday night for a robbery bid in Shams Colony by some dacoits in a car. The vehicle was followed by CTF officials who were on patrolling duty in the area, police added.

However, after many failed attempts to stop the car, the personnel shot fires on the tyre but unfortunately, the driver received two bullets to his body which later led to his death.

On the other hand, the victim’s father claimed that 16 to 17 bullet marks are present on the car’s body but not a single bullet was shot on the tyres.

Comments

comments