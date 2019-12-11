Web Analytics
Peshawar exempts Sikh motorbike riders from wearing helmet



PESHAWAR: The local authorities have exempted Sikh motorbike drivers from wearing helmet, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The district administration Peshawar has relieved the members of the Sikh community to wear helmet while driving a motorbike by issuing a notification to this effect.

It is to be mentioned here that the petrol pumps in the city have been prohibited to supply fuel to those motorbike riders having no helmets as headgear.

Peshawar administration, however, allowed the fuel stations to provide fuel to Sikh motorbike riders without helmets.

It can be a significant problem for the members of Sikh community to wear helmet while wearing turban, a religiously-affiliated headgear every day.

In the UK as well as several provinces in Canada, Sikhs are exempted from wearing helmets on motorcycles or hard hats on building sites.

However a top court of Germany has recently ruled that motorcyclists must wear a helmet and cannot be exempted from the safety rule on religious grounds.

