Peshawar High Court blast key suspect arrested, says police

PESHAWAR: Police have claimed arrest of the key suspect of Peshawar High Court Blast at the parking lot of the High Court on Monday, ARY News reported.

The accused has been a national of neighboring Afghanistan, local police said.

At least 12 persons including a policeman were injured in the blast in a rickshaw at the high court.

Accused Ikramullah was entered in Pakistan on December 12, 2019 via the Chaman border crossing, police said. He was staying at a hotel near Peshawar’s Haji Camp bus terminal.

Police officials have claimed that the accused had committed crime for money offered by an operative of the outlawed Tehreek-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Police have recovered 29,100 local currency and 100 US dollars along with Afghanistan documents from the arrested man.

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has traced another facilitator of the incident, DIG CTD said. He had entered in Pakistan on Dec. 05.

The accused has been an expert of making bombs from the general use materials, he added.

At least 12 people had been injured in the high court blast and shifted to the Lady Reading Hospital for treatment, one of which was reported in precarious condition.

Comments

comments