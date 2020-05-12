Peshawar High Court closed as employees test coronavirus positive

PESHAWAR: The Peshawar High Court (PHC) will remain closed from May 13 (tomorrow) till May 31 in the wake of detection of coronavirus cases among a number of its employees, ARY News reported.

According to the registrar of the court, all courtrooms, a bar-room, a dispensary and other offices will remain closed till May 31. However, two single benches will continue working to hear and decide bail petitions.

The decision to close the high court was made after a number of its employees were diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The affected employees will be required to submit a report clearing them of the virus before they report for duty.

Earlier, the Islamabad High Court was closed after an employee tested positive for the infection. The high court building was vacated and disinfectant spray was conducted. A limited number of staffers were directed to come to the court to avert spread of Covid-19.

Last week, IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah had tested negative for the novel coronavirus.

The top IHC judge took a COVID-19 test after his secretary Asad Khokhar was diagnosed with the deadly virus. The secretary went into isolation with his office sealed after his test turned out to be positive.

