Web Analytics
The news is by your side.


Peshawar met office issues alert about heavy rainfall

heavy rain, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PESHAWAR: Local meteorological office in a weather alert warned that heavy rainfall in the province will continue till Saturday, ARY News reported.

Ongoing widespread rains with wind-thunderstorm are expected to continue in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa till tomorrow, weather office cautioned in its advisory.

Flash flooding is expected in upper areas of the province, weather advisory said.

The met office also warned of likely urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera and flash floods in Charsadda.

The alert also cautioned about high flood in Kalpani Nullah in Mardan region.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara and Malakand divisions, met office said.

Possibility of landslides in Malakand and Hazara divisions cannot be ruled out during the rainy period, according to the weather alert.

Comments

comments

You might also like
Pakistan

President stresses all high commissioners, envoys to highlight Kashmir issue

Pakistan

Asif Ali Zardari demands A-class facilities in jail

Pakistan

Thirty percent vehicles to go electric by 2030: Climate Change Adviser

Pakistan

Indian hostility poses threat to regional peace: Firdous Ashiq Awan


ARY NEWS URDU
[X] Close