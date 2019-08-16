Peshawar met office issues alert about heavy rainfall

PESHAWAR: Local meteorological office in a weather alert warned that heavy rainfall in the province will continue till Saturday, ARY News reported.

Ongoing widespread rains with wind-thunderstorm are expected to continue in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa till tomorrow, weather office cautioned in its advisory.

Flash flooding is expected in upper areas of the province, weather advisory said.

The met office also warned of likely urban flooding in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera and flash floods in Charsadda.

The alert also cautioned about high flood in Kalpani Nullah in Mardan region.

Heavy falls may generate flash flooding in Hazara and Malakand divisions, met office said.

Possibility of landslides in Malakand and Hazara divisions cannot be ruled out during the rainy period, according to the weather alert.

