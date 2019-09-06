D.C Peshawar bans planting saplings in tyres and tubes

PESHAWAR: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar has issued orders of a blanket ban on planting saplings in tyres and tyre tubes outside commercial shops in the city, ARY News reported on Friday.

The decision comes in the context of the rising dengue virus infestation which has reared its head in various parts of Pakistan again as monsoon season persists.

DC Peshawar, Muhammad Ali Asghar has banned the plantation under section 144 of the penal code of the state.

Along with the plantation ban, those found throwing wastage and or littering the canals in the city would also be penalised, throwing any sort of trash in the canal systems has been completely banned.

Showing concern over the increasing number of dengue cases in Punjab, Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has sought a thorough report from the Secretary Health, ARY News reported on Wednesday, September 4.

While issuing directives from Lahore, he said the plan devised for control of dengue should be implemented effectively. “Special heed should be paid to indoor and outdoor surveillance.”

The chief minister directed Commissioners and Deputy Commissioners to mobilize field teams for this purpose.

