Peshawar admin imposes restrictions on unvaccinated people

PESHAWAR: The district administration of Peshawar on Monday imposed restrictions on its citizens refusing to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.

According to a notification, the local administration has made provision of essential services subject to the Covid vaccination certificate.

The provision of essential services in Peshawar district such as various legal documents has been made subject to providing proof of a Covid-19 vaccination report or message, according to an order issued by the Peshawar deputy commissioner.

The following services will require proof of vaccination:

Registry

Fard (property ownership document)

Attestation of mutation

Issuance of domicile

Applications or complaints

Issuance of licences

Issuance of NOC (no objection certificate)

Benevolent fund

Arms license

Other essential services to the general public

Earlier, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to stop salaries of government employees who have not yet got themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 from July.

Presiding over the meeting of the Provincial Task Force on coronavirus at the CM House, Murad declared the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all citizens of the province.

