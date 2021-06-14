Peshawar admin imposes restrictions on unvaccinated people
PESHAWAR: The district administration of Peshawar on Monday imposed restrictions on its citizens refusing to get themselves vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, ARY News reported.
According to a notification, the local administration has made provision of essential services subject to the Covid vaccination certificate.
The provision of essential services in Peshawar district such as various legal documents has been made subject to providing proof of a Covid-19 vaccination report or message, according to an order issued by the Peshawar deputy commissioner.
Read More: Punjab decides blocking SIM cards of unvaccinated citizens
The following services will require proof of vaccination:
- Registry
- Fard (property ownership document)
- Attestation of mutation
- Issuance of domicile
- Applications or complaints
- Issuance of licences
- Issuance of NOC (no objection certificate)
- Benevolent fund
- Arms license
- Other essential services to the general public
Read More: Sindh to suspend salaries of employees from July if ‘unvaccinated’
Earlier, the Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah announced to stop salaries of government employees who have not yet got themselves vaccinated against COVID-19 from July.
Presiding over the meeting of the Provincial Task Force on coronavirus at the CM House, Murad declared the COVID-19 vaccination mandatory for all citizens of the province.