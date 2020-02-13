Rickshaw driver gives free rides to schoolgirls in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A rickshaw driver from Peshawar, Arab Shah, has been providing free pick and drop to school girls, ARY News reported.

The 29-year-old rickshaw driver has been giving free rides to students from the past six years.

Talking in ARY News programme Bakhabar Savera, Arab Shah said that he picks up and drop more than 100 children in his auto-rickshaw which costs him Rs500 every day.

“My sisters did not have a facility like I facilitate these little girls. I started this service for the education so that these little girls do not miss out on education as my sisters have suffered,” said Shah while answering a question of why he started this service.

Shah said that he wants more girls to pursue their education. He said that no one from the government supports him.” After dropping students to school I used to drive rickshaw till 11:00 pm which helps me for my own livelihood.”

Arab Shah said the people, who could afford to help poor families, should also come forward. He wished to buy more rickshaws so that no girl could miss out education for not having enough money to pay for transport.

