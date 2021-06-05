Audit detects over Rs5bn irregularities in Peshawar university accounts

PESHAWAR: An audit of the University of Peshawar’s accounts has pointed out financial irregularities to the tune of Rs5.20 billion, ARY News reported.

According to the audit report for the year 2020-2019, the auditor general of Pakistan raised as many as 52 different objections.

The top auditor pointed out Rs1.17 billion worth of losses over non-provision of documents. He raised audit objections involving Rs571 million under the head of salaries and pensions.

The audit report raised an audit objection of Rs328.5 million over failure to maintain the correct record of GP fund. Retired employees were paid over Rs170 million worth of allowances in an unfair manner, which incurred Rs89.8 million losses. The report also raised an audit objection to the PhD allowance.

The vice chancellor of the university said the irregularities highlighted in the audit report occurred before his assuming office. He said he was striving to stem the rot and vowed to clear all these audit objections soon.

