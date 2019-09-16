Veils, gowns, dupattas made mandatory for female students in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: Peshawar district administration declared wearing veils, gowns and/or dupatta’s mandatory for girls in educational institutes to avoid undue ‘harassment’, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an official notification by Peshawar District Officer Samina Ghani, students have been asked to ‘cover-up’ in order to protect them from any unethical, uncalled for incidents of harassment or incidents that could be deemed unethical.

Read More: Govt committed to promote education sector in Balochistan: governor

The notification addressed to heads of schools (middle, higher and higher-secondary), stated that the matter was to be treated as ‘most urgent and important.’

National Commission for Human Development has established 100 Madrassa Schools in various parts of the country under ‘Madrassa School Project’.

Read More: Relentlessly pursuing goal of uniformed education: Shafqat Mehmood

According to details, these schools would provide formal education to madrassa students in Islamabad, newly merged tribal districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir to bring them in the mainstream.

Reportedly, around 2480 students are benefiting from the project.

Comments

comments