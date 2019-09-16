Web Analytics
Veils, gowns, dupattas made mandatory for female students in Peshawar

سرکاری اسکولوں کی طالبات کیلئے عبایہ پہننا لازمی قرار

سرکاری اسکولوں کی طالبات کیلئے عبایہ پہننا لازمی قرار ---- طالبات عبایہ کے علاوہ گاون اور چادر کا استعمال بھی کریں#ARYNews

Posted by ARY News on Monday, September 16, 2019

PESHAWAR: Peshawar district administration declared wearing veils, gowns and/or dupatta’s mandatory for girls in educational institutes to avoid undue ‘harassment’, ARY News reported on Monday.

In an official notification by Peshawar District Officer Samina Ghani, students have been asked to ‘cover-up’ in order to protect them from any unethical, uncalled for incidents of harassment or incidents that could be deemed unethical.

The notification addressed to heads of schools (middle, higher and higher-secondary), stated that the matter was to be treated as ‘most urgent and important.’

