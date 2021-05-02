Peshawar woman gives birth to quintuplets

Woman gives birth to quintuplets in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: A woman gave birth to quintuplets at the Lady Reading Hospital (LRH) in Peshawar here on Sunday, ARY News reported.

A spokesman of the hospital said the woman gave birth to five children and all are boys. He said the condition of all the boys and their mother is stable.

The happy family belongs to the Lakki Marwat district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

Earlier, on Sept 4 last year a woman in Sargodha had given birth to sextuplets.

The woman, named Ghazala, gave birth to six babies, including four boys and two girls at a private hospital.

These babies were the first for the ‘lucky’ woman after seven years of marriage, according to the hospital administration,

