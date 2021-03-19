Peshawar zoo welcomes second baby Zebra in a month

PESHAWAR: Peshawar zoo on Friday welcomed a baby zebra, the second in a month, bringing the number of the black-and-white striped animals to seven, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details, the Peshawar zoo administration said that a Zebra (mare) gave birth to a female child a day before. In the ongoing month, another zebra had given birth to a baby animal.

A veterinary doctor at the zoo said that the baby zebra born on March 03 was named as Zelli while the one who born a day before was named as Zebi.

“The child is in good health and is being taken care of by the authorities,” he said adding that the number of zebras had risen to seven in the zoo after the addition of two babies.

The doctor said that the Peshawar Zoo is witnessing an increase in the number of animals and there are currently 165 animals of 30 different species besides also having 632 birds of 50 kinds.

He said that additional animals were also given to the wildlife parks and recently two zebras were sent to the parks-one in DI Khan and Lucky Wildlife Park.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zebras are considered as expensive animals-with each of them pricing between Rs1,500,000 to Rs2,000,000.

The current zabras in the zoo are the off-springs of two black-and-white striped animals that were brought from South Africa two years back.

