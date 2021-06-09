Pet dog ‘Zuzu’ reunited with owner in Karachi

KARACHI: A pet dog, named ‘Zuzu’ that was kidnapped on May 28 from Karachi, has been recovered on Wednesday, ARY News reported.

The owner of the dog while detailing the recovery of the dog said that on a tip-off her brother and his friend visited a katchi locality in the city’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood.

Upon seeing the owners, the kidnappers got panicked and handed over ‘Zuzu’ to them, said Sundarta Lashari and expressed joy over the recovery of her pet dog.

The woman said that she will give a reward of Rs30,000 to her brother’s friend who helped in recovering the dog.

Last month, four men were caught on camera kidnapping a pet dog from Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar neighbourhood. CCTV footage showed the four men on a motorcycle kidnap the dog.

She said her mother took the dog for a walk. Finding an opportunity, the men lured the dog toward them and took him away.

The woman had announced a reward of Rs30,000 for anyone who helps recover the dog.

