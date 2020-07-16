PETA accuses Egyptian prank show of ‘animal cruelty’

Animal rights organization People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) has accused Egyptian prank show, Mohamed Tharwat’s Ramadan TV special, of animal cruelty and demanded of the TV channel to stop using animals as props in pranks.

A spokesperson for the animal rights organization said, “This morning, PETA and the Society for the Protection of Animal Rights in Egypt (SPARE) sent an urgent letter to Egyptian TV network MBC Group urging it to end the use of animals in Mohamed Tharwat’s Ramadan TV special, the prank show.”

“As you can see in the video, the show uses violence against animals: A monkey was held and dangled by a chain around his neck, a donkey was slapped in the face, a dog was deliberately frightened by a fake electrical explosion, and ducks were violently thrown, among other incidents.”

He said, “Airing this cruel show during Ramadan, a holy time for Muslims, is particularly offensive because cruelty to animals is discouraged in Islam. According to the Prophet Muhammad, those who are kind to every living being will receive an estimable reward.”

The spokesperson said that not only are these pranks cruel to animals, some may also violate Egypt’s Penal Code, which states that “any major harm [to animals] shall be punished by a jail sentence that does not exceed 6 months or by a fine that will not exceed 200 LE, Mail Online reported.

The spokesperson further said that all over the world, animals who are exploited in the film and television industries are subjected to stress caused by bright lights, loud noises, and forced contact with humans. They spend much of their lives confined, are hauled from one production to another, and often endure horrific conditions off the set, he added.

Comments

comments