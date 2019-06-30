Petition against Sindh govt: PTI completes consultation with legal experts

ISLAMABAD: The leadership of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Sindh chapter has completed its consultation with legal experts for filing a petition against the Sindh government over violation of election code of conduct, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh held a meeting with Dr Babar Awan in Islamabad where they discussed to file a complaint against the Sindh government’s intervention in the upcoming by-election in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency.

The leaders have decided to move the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) against Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, Murtaza Wahab and Saeed Ghani.

Sheikh said that the Sindh chief minister and Jam Saifullah Dharejo had committed violation of electoral conduct.

Read More: Firdous Shamim Naqvi demands ECP to disqualify Sindh CM

Sources said that the PTI leader Haleem Adil Sheikh will stay in Islamabad to submit petition in the ECP.

Earlier on Saturday, a Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) provincial legislator Firdous Shamim Naqvi had demanded the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to declare Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah ‘ineligible’ over influencing the upcoming by-polls in Ghotki’s NA-205 constituency.

The Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly, Firdous Shamim Naqvi, said in his statement that the ruling Pakistan People’s Party is politically influencing Ghotki by-elections.

“CM Sindh [Murad Ali Shah] has met Saifullah Dharejo from Ghotki who later announced to fully support PPP besides joining the political party,” said Naqvi.

“Election Commission must take notice of this electoral irregularity,” said the legislator.

The Leader of the Opposition announced to submit a written complaint before the ECP over adopting political tactics to influence Ghotki by-polls by the ruling political party.

