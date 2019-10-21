Petition in IHC seeks action against Fazl over controversial remarks

ISLAMABAD: A citizen on Monday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) seeking its directives for the government to act against the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) and its chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman over his controversial remarks, reported ARY News.

Shahjahan Khan moved the petition calling for action against the JUI-F chief for allegedly issuing remarks against state institutions, the Pakistan Army in particular.

He cited Fazl, the chief election commissioner and the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (Pemra) as respondents.

The petitioner states that the government be questioned over inaction against the JUI-F chief’s speech in question.

He demands that the government outlaw the religio-political party and impose a ban on the broadcast of Fazl’s speeches.

Earlier on Oct 19, the federal government had decided to ban Ansarul Islam, alleged militant wing of the JUI-F under relevant laws.

The Ministry of Interior got approval of the federal cabinet for action against the force, which will be outlawed under Article 256 and section 2 of the related 1974 act.

According to the summary the provinces will be delegated powers through the interior ministry after consultation.

The provinces will be empowered to act against the entity for complete implementation of the directives issued by the federal government.

