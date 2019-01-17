Notices issued on plea for removal of devil sculpture from Lahore Museum

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday issued notices to the Punjab chief secretary and the Lahore Museum’s director to submit comments on a petition seeking removal of a sculpture of Satan from outside the museum, ARY News reported.

A high court bench comprising Justice Muhammad Farrukh Irfan was hearing the petition filed by a citizen, Ambreen Qureshi, who sought directives for the authorities concerned to remove the devil’s sculpture from outside the museum.

She contended before the court that a sculpture of Satan had been placed outside the museum which had become a source of fear among school children visiting the museum.

“This sculpture has nothing to do with our culture while the purpose of the museum is to preserve our history and culture,” the woman petitioner stated and pleaded the court to order its removal from outside the museum.

“To control Satan is the responsibility of us all,” observed the judge who was thankful that at least someone came out against the devil.

Irtbaat ul Hassan, a student of Punjab University College of Arts and Design (PUCAD), had made the 20-feet high sculpture which was subsequently installed outside the museum, according to a media report.

