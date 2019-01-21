Petition seeking PM Khan’s disqualification rejected

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday rejected a petition seeking the disqualification of Prime Minister Imran Khan, reported ARY News.

The petition was heard under the stewardship of IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzeb.

The petition claimed that PM Khan concealed information pertaining to his daughter in the election 2018 nomination papers and submitted a false declaration and affidavit explaining why his nomination to be a candidate or Member of Parliament should not be rejected.

Babar Awan appeared before the IHC bench as the legal counsel of PM Khan.

During the hearing, the bench expressed displeasure over the petition and remarked, “the first rule of Islam is to draw curtain on the personal life of people.” Justice Athar Minallah warned if such petitions are filed again in the court, a fine will be imposed on the petitioner.

Irked by the arguments presented in the petition against the prime minister, the bench discarded the plea.

A number of petitions have been filed in the high courts as well as the Supreme court challenging the prime minister-ship of Khan since he sworn for the public office. Nevertheless, all of the petitions have been rejected by the courts.

Last year, on Aug 18, President Mamnoon Hussain administered the oath to Khan, a day after he was elected as 22nd prime minister of the country.

