Petition seeks suspension of high court summer vacations

LAHORE: A lawyer has filed petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) seeking suspension of vacations in the high court, ARY News reported on Friday.

A.K. Doggar Advocate in his petition filed in the high court has challenged the concept of court leaves.

The petitioner contended that there was no concept of the court leaves in developed countries.

The petition said that the proceedings of hundreds of thousand cases kept in pending due to court vacations, which is an impediment in providing justice.

The petitioner also argued that long court vacations in summer is in contravention of the constitution.

The vacations make it impossible to provide rapid and prompt justice to the citizens, the petition said.

It is to mention here that the Lahore High Court will observe summer vacations this year from Monday, 1st July to 07th September.

