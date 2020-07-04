Petrified family catches ghostly apparition on video

A terrified family have captured security camera footage of what they believe to be a ghost running in the back garden of their home.

Mother-of-two Amanda Papadopoulos, 39, is certain she has spotted a ghoul on video outside their new home, which used to be a Victorian school.

They claim that the footage shows night-time wanderings of a shadowy ‘child ghost’ on the grass in Eagle, Lincolnshire area of England.

The object, which appears to have feet, is seen darting across the lawn, and appears to be almost see-through.

It paces up and down the garden and then across what appears to be a shed.

The shape then suddenly fades, only to reappear at the back door of the house, standing right up against the door before vanishing from sight.

Amanda said: “We’ve cut down a lot of trees so I don’t know whether that’s disturbed something because when you make changes it can do stuff.

