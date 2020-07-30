Petrol crisis: LHC orders federal govt to submit commission’s probe report on August 20

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) has directed the federal government to submit the report of the impartial commission probing into the petrol crisis, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The high court released a written order which sought a report from the federal government’s impartial commission to ascertain the facts behind the shortage of petroleum products.

The LHC Chief Justice Muhammad Qasim Khan said in its ruling that the court will take decision if the commission failed to thoroughly investigate into it.

The five-page order read that the federal government has been given one more change to take action against the responsible persons behind petrol crisis. The court praised the decision of the federal government for establishing an impartial commission and Attorney General of Pakistan (AGP) also assured the court for indiscriminate action against the responsible persons.

