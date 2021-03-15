ISLAMABAD: Federal government has decided against raising the prices of petrol and high-speed diesel in the country, rejecting a summary forwarded by the Ogra, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

The petrol and high-speed diesel prices will remain unchanged at Rs111.90 per litre and Rs116.8 per litre respectively.

According to details, besides deciding against an increase in the price of petrol and high-speed diesel, the federal government raised the prices of light diesel and kerosene oil.

The price of light-speed diesel now stands at Rs81.42 per litre after a hike in price by Rs2.19 per litre while the price of kerosene oil was raised by Rs3.42 per litre to sell at Rs83.61 per litre.

The new prices will come into force tonight and will remain applicable for the next 15 days.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) Sunday proposed an increase of Rs5.50 per litre in petrol prices from March 16.

Read More: Revision of petrol prices after every 15 days challenged in LHC

According to the sources, the OGRA recommended an increase of Rs5.75 per litre prices of high-speed diesel (HSD). The regulator has forwarded its summary regarding new rates of petroleum products to the ministry.

Sources prior to the matter said that OGRA has prepared its summary on the basis of the existing levy. Currently, the levy on petrol is Rs12.65 per litre and Rs12.53 per litre on diesel.

Comments

comments