Petrol prices to remain unchanged: finance division

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority’s (OGRA) request for a reduction in the fuel prices, the federal government on Wednesday decided to continue the existing rates of petrol, light diesel and kerosene oil for the next 15 days, ARY News reported.

According to a statement issued by the finance division, prices of the petroleum products in the country will stay unchanged for a fortnight, effective from October 1. However, Rs2.4 have been decreased on high speed diesel for the next 15 days.

The price of petrol will be maintained at Rs 103.97 per litre, while kerosene oil, and light diesel will remain at Rs65.29 and Rs62.86, respectively. The price of HSD has been slashed by Rs2.40 to Rs104.6 per litre, read the notification.

Earlier, the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) had put forth a proposal to reduce the prices of petroleum products by up to Rs2 per litre for the month of October.

According to sources, OGRA had recommended Rs2 per litre cut in the price of petrol and diesel following the decrease in fuel prices in the international market. The summary for the revision of fuel prices for the month of October had been sent to the Ministry of Petroleum for approval.

Comments

comments