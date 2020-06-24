KARACHI: Petroleum and CNG Dealers Association on Wednesday demanded of the federal government to refrain from hiking fuel prices in the country in coming days, ARY NEWS reported.

Addressing a presser in Karachi, the office-bearers of the association said that they were unable to get proper fuel supply in the past few days, causing a shortage of petroleum products at the filling stations.

“People are blaming us over fuel shortage, however, it is the dealers that are not providing fuel to us on regular basis,” they said and demanded of the authorities to ensure smooth supply of the fuel products at the oil pumps country-wide.

They further blamed that the smuggled fuel products are available across the country openly and demanded to take action against it.

It is pertinent to mention here that Federal Minister for Petroleum Omar Ayub on June 12 blamed hoarders for creating an artificial fuel shortage in the country and warned that they would face cases and imprisonment if supply is not restored.

“The issue of fuel shortage in the country will be resolved within 72 to 48 hours,” he said while talking during ARY NEWS programme, Power Play, and added that lowering of fuel prices have hurt the oil mafia badly.

Speaking regarding fuel reserves in the country, Omar Ayub said that the demand for petroleum products fell by 57 percent during the lockdown in March this year.

“The government imposed a ban on oil imports during the period,” he said while stating that the step exposed various oil companies, who had enough reserves at that time.

He, however, said that the demand for petrol has witnessed an increase in 2020 that is 850,000 tonnes as compared to 617,000 tonnes demand in 2019.

